#QTNA: Did Peyton Manning Cross The Line

The Kevin Durant Roast at The Espy's Was One To Remember

Peyton Manning hosted the 25th Annual ESPY Award Show that took place Wednesday night, In LA. I believe Manning did a fine job at hosting the award show. As a host you have to be entertaining, and when he took jabs at Kevin Durant for joining Golden State.

“During the opening monologue, Peyton would go onto praise the women’s U.S. gymnastics team at the 2016 Olympic Summer Games, and in doing so he found a way to fire off the perfect jab at Kevin Durant. “Our gymnastics team was so dominant that Kevin Durant told me he wants to play for them next year,” Manning said, as Durant coldly stared back at him. “And I gotta tell you, I don’t think you’d start for that team, Kevin. Russell Westbrook, what do you think?”

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Some say Peyton crossed the line, he shouldn’t be addressing basketball tings being that he is a football player. Where I think he did a fine job! You have to be entertaining as a host.

Your input is needed!

