Donjuanfasho ROB KARDASHIAN: Apologizes to Fam

When the Kardashians are right, they’re right. And Rob Kardashian has finally admitted his family was right when they warned him that Blac Chyna was “bad news.”
TMZ says Rob apologized to his sisters and mother for slut shaming his baby mama on social media and told them he has “no excuse” for posting nude pics and her medical information. He also reportedly acknowledged that the Kardashian women had warned him about Chyna and told him to stay away — but he didn’t listen.
TMZ says the ladies “accepted his apology and are hopeful he’ll heed their advice.”
Fasho Thoughts:
- The saddest part of this is that a child is involved. The couple has an eight-month-old daughter named Dream.
- Didn’t everyone tell Rob that Blac Chyna was bad news?
- Now one child and one reality show later, Rob finally understands.
- Blac Chyna is famous for dating a guy who’s famous for being the brother of someone who’s famous for being famous.
