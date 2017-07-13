Donjuanfasho ROB KARDASHIAN: Apologizes to Fam

When the Kardashians are right, they’re right. And Rob Kardashian has finally admitted his family was right when they warned him that Blac Chyna was “bad news.”

TMZ says Rob apologized to his sisters and mother for slut shaming his baby mama on social media and told them he has “no excuse” for posting nude pics and her medical information. He also reportedly acknowledged that the Kardashian women had warned him about Chyna and told him to stay away — but he didn’t listen.

TMZ says the ladies “accepted his apology and are hopeful he’ll heed their advice.”

