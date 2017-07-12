OMG!: Lightning Hits Brides Father During Wedding Speech

There really is no good time to get struck by lightning but your daughter’s wedding has to be one of the worst

The Canadian was speaking at his daughter’s wedding in an apple orchard in Woodstock, New Brunswick, on Saturday when he was struck by lightning, the Guardian reported.

“The father of the groom, he got up and said something, and then it was my turn,” Nadeau told the CBC. “I got the mic from him, and I said, ‘Adam, you are some lucky guy.’ As soon as I said that, my daughter’s eyes … just, like, popped right out, because all of a sudden there was this lightning flash that hit right behind me.”

The power went through the mic cord and, “It was like I had a bolt of lightning in my hand,” Nadeau said.

“I felt the current go right through me, but it was my hand I was worried about, because I’m a piano man. I want to keep playing. I don’t care if I die. I want to keep playing,” he told CTV.

