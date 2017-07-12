It’s OFFICIAL (This Time) Phaedra & Apollo Nida DIVORCED!

The marriage is finally over for real this time…so now what’s next for Ms. Phaedra and her ex hubby?

Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida‘s long, drawn-out divorce case is finally over … they’ve reached a settlement that includes a parenting plan.

You’ll recall the huge hang-ups were spousal support and how they’d split property. She was adamant they had an ironclad prenup but he wanted the judge to toss it out. The agreement is confidential so it’s unclear who got what.

They also struck a custody agreement — they’ll share joint legal custody and Phaedra will have primary physical custody. Makes sense — Apollo’s serving prison time for money fraud.

