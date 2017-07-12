9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

It’s OFFICIAL (This Time) Phaedra & Apollo Nida DIVORCED!

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Captain Planet Foundation Annual Benefit Gala - Red Carpet

Source: Ben Rose / Getty


The marriage is finally over for real this time…so now what’s next for Ms. Phaedra and her ex hubby?

Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida‘s long, drawn-out divorce case is finally over … they’ve reached a settlement that includes a parenting plan.

You’ll recall the huge hang-ups were spousal support and how they’d split property. She was adamant they had an ironclad prenup but he wanted the judge to toss it out. The agreement is confidential so it’s unclear who got what.

They also struck a custody agreement — they’ll share joint legal custody and Phaedra will have primary physical custody. Makes sense — Apollo’s serving prison time for money fraud.

READ MORE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

4 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading It’s OFFICIAL (This Time) Phaedra & Apollo Nida DIVORCED!

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Don’t Call Zoë Kravitz A ‘Black’ Artist
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
The 2017 Emmy Nominations Are In…
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
Whoopi Goldberg Slams DeRay McKesson For His ‘War…
 1 day ago
07.13.17
Kim Kardashian Responds To Blac Chyna’s Revenge Porn…
 1 day ago
07.13.17
Watch: Blac Chyna’s Mom Speaks Out About Rob…
 1 day ago
07.13.17
21 Savage and Amber Rose Made It Rain…
 1 day ago
07.13.17
LL Cool J Responds To His Former ‘In…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Eight Lil Kim Lyrics Every Woman Should Live…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
2 Chainz Got Caught In The Middle Of…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Blac Youngsta Dragged By The Internet Over Photo…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Keyshia Cole Hit With $4 Million Lawsuit By…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Watch: Conor McGregor Clowns Floyd Mayweather’s IRS Issues
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Weird News: Running Out Of Weed In Nevada…
 3 days ago
07.11.17
Busted: Jeremy Meeks’ Wife Is Filing For Divorce
 3 days ago
07.10.17
Photos