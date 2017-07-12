The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Is Jesse Williams Lying About Cheating In Jay-Z’s “4:44” Video? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


Jay-Z dropped a video short called “Footnotes for 4:44,” which features himself, and a whole host of prominent black male entertainers, from Will Smith, to Kendrick Lamar, getting super candid about their struggles with love. One of those black men was Jesse Williams, who has been in the headlines a lot recently for his divorce from his wife, who he has been with for 13 years.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In the video, he denounces rumors that he “threw away” 13 years over a cute girl at work. But the headlines continue to say otherwise. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Jesse Williams Leaving His Wife For A White Woman? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jesse Williams Delivers Awesome BET Awards Speech: “Just Because We’re Magic, Doesn’t Mean We Aren’t Real” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Did Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman Apologize Publicly For Cheating? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Don’t Call Zoë Kravitz A ‘Black’ Artist
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
The 2017 Emmy Nominations Are In…
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
Whoopi Goldberg Slams DeRay McKesson For His ‘War…
 1 day ago
07.13.17
Kim Kardashian Responds To Blac Chyna’s Revenge Porn…
 1 day ago
07.13.17
Watch: Blac Chyna’s Mom Speaks Out About Rob…
 1 day ago
07.13.17
21 Savage and Amber Rose Made It Rain…
 1 day ago
07.13.17
LL Cool J Responds To His Former ‘In…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Eight Lil Kim Lyrics Every Woman Should Live…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
2 Chainz Got Caught In The Middle Of…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Blac Youngsta Dragged By The Internet Over Photo…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Keyshia Cole Hit With $4 Million Lawsuit By…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Watch: Conor McGregor Clowns Floyd Mayweather’s IRS Issues
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Weird News: Running Out Of Weed In Nevada…
 3 days ago
07.11.17
Busted: Jeremy Meeks’ Wife Is Filing For Divorce
 3 days ago
07.10.17
Photos