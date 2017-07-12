Is Jesse Williams Lying About Cheating In Jay-Z’s “4:44” Video? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jay-Z dropped a video short called “Footnotes for 4:44,” which features himself, and a whole host of prominent black male entertainers, from Will Smith, to Kendrick Lamar, getting super candid about their struggles with love. One of those black men was Jesse Williams, who has been in the headlines a lot recently for his divorce from his wife, who he has been with for 13 years.

In the video, he denounces rumors that he “threw away” 13 years over a cute girl at work. But the headlines continue to say otherwise. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

