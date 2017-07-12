The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley On What Happens When You Forget About Your Problems & Help Others [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 24 hours ago
Rickey Smiley talks about the bad day he was having on Monday, until his Pastor called with devastating news about the passing of his daughter. On a day when Rickey felt like he was going through a lot, he had to drop everything else to tend to somebody who really was going through a lot. Rickey also talked about what happened when he went to go visit a fan of the morning show who is in the hospital with stage four lung cancer.

The man was so excited to see Rickey Smiley that he managed to hoist himself out of his hospital bed on one leg just to take a picture. But Rickey explained that he felt so blessed to see the pure joy the man exuded in the face of all he was dealing with. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos