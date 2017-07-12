RICK ROSS, THE-DREAM: Getting Competitive

Rick Ross, The-Dream and Roc Nation senior VP of A&R Lenny S are looking for music’s next best thing as part of a new music competition series.

On the new VH1 show Signed, the trio scout Atlanta for hot new hip-hop and R&B talent. Hopefuls will be put through the paces via auditions, workshops and more — and not all of them will make it to the finale. The grand prize is the opportunity to be signed to Ross’s Maybach Music, Dream’s Radio Killa Records or Roc Nation.

VH1 says, “Three of the biggest bosses in music coupled with the raw talent of the contestants makes for a fresh new take on a competition series.”

The show is scheduled to debut on July 26th and will run for eight weeks.

