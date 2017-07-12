KEVIN GATES: Wife Helping With Album Release

Kevin Gates plans to put out his next album while behind bars — with a little help.

Gates’s wife, Dreka, is hard at work preparing the follow-up to last year’s Islah. She broke the news on Twitter this week, promising followers that the upcoming release from her currently incarcerated husband is “fire.”

Over the course of a few tweets, she wrote, “Working on Kevin’s new project right now and I’m not going to lie, I’m nervous as [eff] because I’m not getting any input from him and he’s fully entrusted me with everything, so there’s a lot of pressure! I respect real artists and their artistry, and to be making ALL of the decisions is scary, but rest assured the music is always fire as [eff]!”

FASHO THOUGHTS:

Free Kevin Gates!

It’s tough to promote a new project properly when you’re in jail.

That’s what they call a ride-or-die.

Who can forget how Keyshia held Gucci Mane down while he was doing his bid?