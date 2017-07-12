Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

KEVIN GATES: Wife Helping With Album Release

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

Kevin Gates plans to put out his next album while behind bars — with a little help.

Gates’s wife, Dreka, is hard at work preparing the follow-up to last year’s Islah. She broke the news on Twitter this week, promising followers that the upcoming release from her currently incarcerated husband is “fire.”

Over the course of a few tweets, she wrote, “Working on Kevin’s new project right now and I’m not going to lie, I’m nervous as [eff] because I’m not getting any input from him and he’s fully entrusted me with everything, so there’s a lot of pressure! I respect real artists and their artistry, and to be making ALL of the decisions is scary, but rest assured the music is always fire as [eff]!”

FASHO THOUGHTS:

  • Free Kevin Gates!
  • It’s tough to promote a new project properly when you’re in jail.
  • That’s what they call a ride-or-die.
  • Who can forget how Keyshia held Gucci Mane down while he was doing his bid?

 

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

LOCKED UP!: Kevin Gates Headed to Jail

2 photos Launch gallery

LOCKED UP!: Kevin Gates Headed to Jail

Continue reading KEVIN GATES: Wife Helping With Album Release

LOCKED UP!: Kevin Gates Headed to Jail

  Kevin Gates is about to head to jail to start a six month sentence. Details below: According to Fox 13, a jury of six white women found the “2 Phones” rapper guilty yesterday after just two hours of deliberation. Kevin will spend 180 days in a Polk County jail and one-year probation, reportedly three times what prosecutors asked for from the judge. You’ll recall, the Baton Rouge rapper foolishly kicked 19-year-old Miranda Dixon in the chest during a performance at Rumors Night Club in Lakeland, Florida. He later said he kicked her because she kept grabbing his pants and ankles. The video of him kicking the woman went viral and he was charged with battery in September 2015. Kevin’s lawyer, Jose Baez (who represented Casey Anthony, sigh), tried to have the charges dropped under the Stand Your Ground Law, but that didn’t stick. Mr. Baez also accused the woman of lying about her injuries in order to get money. “Her credibility is to be questioned and you will not be able to beyond and to the exclusion of every reasonable doubt in this case believe her and that is why you should enter a verdict of not guilty in this case,” Mr. Baez said. READ MORE  

 

 

album , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , helping , Kevin Gates , release , wife , With

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LL Cool J Responds To His Former ‘In…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
Eight Lil Kim Lyrics Every Woman Should Live…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
2 Chainz Got Caught In The Middle Of…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
Blac Youngsta Dragged By The Internet Over Photo…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
Keyshia Cole Hit With $4 Million Lawsuit By…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
Watch: Conor McGregor Clowns Floyd Mayweather’s IRS Issues
 1 day ago
07.12.17
Weird News: Running Out Of Weed In Nevada…
 2 days ago
07.11.17
Busted: Jeremy Meeks’ Wife Is Filing For Divorce
 2 days ago
07.10.17
So Sad: Video Shows ‘In The House’ Star…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
Lavar Ball Is Not Here For The Kardashian…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
Drama Erupts Between Joseline Hernandez and K. Michelle…
 4 days ago
07.10.17
A NYC Mural Honoring Prodigy Has Already Been…
 4 days ago
07.10.17
#DayPartyCockTALES| 2 Chainz’s Pink TRAP House Is Getting…
 5 days ago
07.10.17
14 Celebrities Who Put The Chocolate In National…
 5 days ago
07.07.17
Photos