Why It Was Messed Up To Post Gas Station Video Of Maia Campbell [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In the mid-90s, there was a hit sit-com called “In The House,” which starred LL Cool J, Alfonso Riberio, Debbie Allen, Kim Wayans and Maia Campbell. Maia has been in the news again recently when video of her outside of a gas station surfaced online. In the video, she was asking for crack and looking quite disheveled. LL Cool J eventually spoke up, offering his help, to no avail.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He also made sure to point out the shaking morals of the dude who posted the video in the first place, out of sheer nosiness, showing no concern for Maia as he interacts with her in the video. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: “In The House” Star Maia Campbell Appears To Be Back On Drugs [VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Drug-Free Lamar Odom Speaks Out On Regrets [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip Hop Spot: Why Lil Wayne Needs To Stop Doing Drugs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]