Why It Was Messed Up To Post Gas Station Video Of Maia Campbell [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
In the mid-90s, there was a hit sit-com called “In The House,” which starred LL Cool J, Alfonso Riberio, Debbie Allen, Kim Wayans and Maia Campbell. Maia has been in the news again recently when video of her outside of a gas station surfaced online. In the video, she was asking for crack and looking quite disheveled. LL Cool J eventually spoke up, offering his help, to no avail.

He also made sure to point out the shaking morals of the dude who posted the video in the first place, out of sheer nosiness, showing no concern for Maia as he interacts with her in the video. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos