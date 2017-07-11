The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Paternity Results: A Car Sale Leads To Netflix & Chill [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
Juan and Chanetta met when Juan sold a car to Chanetta. That transaction lead to a Netflix & chill situation, which may or may not have lead to the birth Chanetta’s 8-week-old baby. She is positive that he is the father of her child, but he’s not entirely sure.

Check out the audio player to find out who the baby belongs to in this exclusive clip from Paternity Test Tuesdays!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST and for more paternity test results click here.

Photos