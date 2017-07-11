Paternity Results: A Car Sale Leads To Netflix & Chill [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Juan and Chanetta met when Juan sold a car to Chanetta. That transaction lead to a Netflix & chill situation, which may or may not have lead to the birth Chanetta’s 8-week-old baby. She is positive that he is the father of her child, but he’s not entirely sure.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Check out the audio player to find out who the baby belongs to in this exclusive clip from Paternity Test Tuesdays!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST and for more paternity test results click here.

RELATED: Paternity Results: A Woman’s New Baby Might Belong To An Old Baby Daddy [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Paternity Results: Man Thinks Woman Is Trying To Trap Him Post-Divorce [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Paternity Results: Man’s New Girl Demands Paternity Test For Ex’s Baby [EXCLUSIVE]