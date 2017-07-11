Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow Playboi Carti – “Magnolia” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 1 min ago
Atlanta Rapper, Playboi Carti leaks his official video for his high energy single “Magnolia”. Playboi Carti took a stance on the creative end with this video. Although Young Carti is a ATL Native, he has managed to capture the New York trap scene while mixing some of the NYC lifestyle in his Magnolia visual. Playboi Carti calls on Asap Rocky to assist him and giving off the full New York City hustler edge from the block to waiting in the barbershop, to being set up and almost robbed, to enjoying a normal cab ride lounging with a friend of choice in route to enjoy the night life. Playboi Carti allows you to take a glance at what being on the block looks like for those who have never been to NYC, but have pondered on the idea. Surprisingly there was no Milly Rocking done through this video. Peep Manolo Rose and a few of other popular New York Artists with cameos in the “Magnolia” video below.

 

 

