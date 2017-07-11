WTFasho NICKI MINAJ: Baby on Board?

Does Barbie have a bun in the oven?

All it took was a single baby emoji tweeted from @NickiMinaj to her 21 million followers. In a little over 12 hours, the post has already racked up nearly 10,000 retweets, 30,000 likes and tons of speculation.

Nicki fed into the fan furor by liking a handful of tweets about the possibility of her being pregnant, including one that just asked, “BABY ON THE WAY?” and another that read, “We said ‘DROP THE ALBUM’ not drop a baby.”

Nicki doesn’t have any kids. She was most recently romantically linked to Nas, telling Ellen DeGeneres that they’ve had some “sleepovers.”

Fasho Thoughts:

Should we be saying congratulations to Nicki and Nas right now?

So what should Nas and Nicki name their kid?

Nicki’s been known to troll fans to get a reaction. Let’s take this with a big grain of salt until there’s an official announcement.

They say a picture’s worth a thousand words — in Nicki’s case, it’s worth all that plus a trending topic.

This sounds like a tease for new music.