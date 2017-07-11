Fasho Celebrity News
#WTFasho NICKI MINAJ: Baby on Board?

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Does Barbie have a bun in the oven?

All it took was a single baby emoji tweeted from @NickiMinaj to her 21 million followers. In a little over 12 hours, the post has already racked up nearly 10,000 retweets, 30,000 likes and tons of speculation.

Nicki fed into the fan furor by liking a handful of tweets about the possibility of her being pregnant, including one that just asked, “BABY ON THE WAY?” and another that read, “We said ‘DROP THE ALBUM’ not drop a baby.”

Nicki doesn’t have any kids. She was most recently romantically linked to Nas, telling Ellen DeGeneres that they’ve had some “sleepovers.”

 

 

 

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Should we be saying congratulations to Nicki and Nas right now?
  • So what should Nas and Nicki name their kid?
  • Nicki’s been known to troll fans to get a reaction. Let’s take this with a big grain of salt until there’s an official announcement.
  • They say a picture’s worth a thousand words — in Nicki’s case, it’s worth all that plus a trending topic.
  • This sounds like a tease for new music.
Nicki Minaj at #BirthdayBashATL2017

Nicki Minaj at #BirthdayBashATL2017

Nicki Minaj at #BirthdayBashATL2017

 

Photos