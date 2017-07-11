WTFasho NICKI MINAJ: Baby on Board?

Does Barbie have a bun in the oven?
All it took was a single baby emoji tweeted from @NickiMinaj to her 21 million followers. In a little over 12 hours, the post has already racked up nearly 10,000 retweets, 30,000 likes and tons of speculation.
Nicki fed into the fan furor by liking a handful of tweets about the possibility of her being pregnant, including one that just asked, “BABY ON THE WAY?” and another that read, “We said ‘DROP THE ALBUM’ not drop a baby.”
Nicki doesn’t have any kids. She was most recently romantically linked to Nas, telling Ellen DeGeneres that they’ve had some “sleepovers.”
Fasho Thoughts:
- Should we be saying congratulations to Nicki and Nas right now?
- So what should Nas and Nicki name their kid?
- Nicki’s been known to troll fans to get a reaction. Let’s take this with a big grain of salt until there’s an official announcement.
- They say a picture’s worth a thousand words — in Nicki’s case, it’s worth all that plus a trending topic.
- This sounds like a tease for new music.
Nicki Minaj at #BirthdayBashATL2017
13 photos Launch gallery
Nicki Minaj at #BirthdayBashATL2017
1. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL20171 of 13
2. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL20172 of 13
3. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL20173 of 13
4. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL20174 of 13
5. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL20175 of 13
6. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL20176 of 13
7. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL20177 of 13
8. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL20178 of 13
9. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL20179 of 13
10. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL201710 of 13
11. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL201711 of 13
12. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL201712 of 13
13. Nicki Minaj #BirthdayBashATL201713 of 13
comments – Add Yours