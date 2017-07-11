ERIC B. & RAKIM: Paid in Full Concert Film Coming Soon

Good news for fans who couldn’t make it to Eric B. and Rakim‘s 30th anniversary show — a concert film and documentary is in the works.
The reunion concert took place last Friday at Harlem’s legendary Apollo theater on the 30th anniversary of the platinum album Paid in Full. The renowned DJ and MC hadn’t performed together in 20 years. The show featured cameos by the likes of Ice T, Mase, Michael Bivins, Flavor Flav, Fat Joe, EPMD, Roxanne Shante, T La Rock, Maino, Al B. Sure!, Joeski, Lovebug Starski, Slick Rick, Kid Capri, Kool Herc, Rich Boy, Special Ed, Lost Boyz and Peter Gunz.
The concert was shot in 4K, HD and virtual reality. It will be offered to view on the Sessions X on-demand platform.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Sometimes it’s more fun to go to a concert without having to leave your couch.
- It’s the next best thing to being there live and in person — sometimes even better.
- More artists should make it possible for fans to see shows in 4K and virtual reality.
- Just because they’re a classic group doesn’t mean they can’t learn some new tricks.
- That is a who’s who of classic hip-hop.
Freeway, Da Brat, Rakim, Lil Mo, & Slick Rick | Lyricist Lounge Be Expo
27 photos Launch gallery
Freeway, Da Brat, Rakim, Lil Mo, & Slick Rick | Lyricist Lounge Be Expo
1. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo1 of 27
2. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo2 of 27
3. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo3 of 27
4. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo4 of 27
5. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo5 of 27
6. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo6 of 27
7. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo7 of 27
8. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo8 of 27
9. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo9 of 27
10. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo10 of 27
11. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo11 of 27
12. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo12 of 27
13. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo13 of 27
14. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo14 of 27
15. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo15 of 27
16. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo16 of 27
17. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo17 of 27
18. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo18 of 27
19. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo19 of 27
20. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo20 of 27
21. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo21 of 27
22. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo22 of 27
23. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo23 of 27
24. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo24 of 27
25. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo25 of 27
26. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo26 of 27
27. Lyricist Lounge Be Expo27 of 27
comments – Add Yours