ERIC B. & RAKIM: Paid in Full Concert Film Coming Soon

Good news for fans who couldn’t make it to Eric B. and Rakim‘s 30th anniversary show — a concert film and documentary is in the works.

The reunion concert took place last Friday at Harlem’s legendary Apollo theater on the 30th anniversary of the platinum album Paid in Full. The renowned DJ and MC hadn’t performed together in 20 years. The show featured cameos by the likes of Ice T, Mase, Michael Bivins, Flavor Flav, Fat Joe, EPMD, Roxanne Shante, T La Rock, Maino, Al B. Sure!, Joeski, Lovebug Starski, Slick Rick, Kid Capri, Kool Herc, Rich Boy, Special Ed, Lost Boyz and Peter Gunz.

The concert was shot in 4K, HD and virtual reality. It will be offered to view on the Sessions X on-demand platform.

Fasho Thoughts:

Sometimes it’s more fun to go to a concert without having to leave your couch.

It’s the next best thing to being there live and in person — sometimes even better.

More artists should make it possible for fans to see shows in 4K and virtual reality.

Just because they’re a classic group doesn’t mean they can’t learn some new tricks.

That is a who’s who of classic hip-hop.