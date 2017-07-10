SharifDKingShow Vic Mensa Ft. Pusha T – “OMG” (Video)

Vic Mensa hits the scene at night accompanied by some bad ones as he walks through the streets with his team. This is the official video for Vic Mensa’s new track “OMG” produced by Pharrel featuring Pusha T. The Video was actually directed by Shomi Patwary and Vic Mensa himself. Their had been a huge momentum surrounding Mensa’s new project “The Manuscript.” The “OMG” is a small launch to the huge Kickoff of the Album. The Manuscript project is said to drop sometime this summer. In the meantime, watch Vic Mensa paint the picture to align with his equisite rap style and the bright colors that gives this video a vibrant feeling, below.

