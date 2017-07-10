Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#SharifDKingShow Vic Mensa Ft. Pusha T – “OMG” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 7 mins ago
Leave a comment

Vic Mensa hits the scene at night accompanied by some bad ones as he walks through the streets with his team. This is the official video for Vic Mensa’s new track “OMG”  produced by Pharrel featuring Pusha T. The Video was actually directed by Shomi Patwary and Vic Mensa himself. Their had been a huge momentum surrounding Mensa’s new project “The Manuscript.” The “OMG” is a small launch to  the huge Kickoff of the Album. The Manuscript project is said to drop sometime this summer. In the meantime, watch Vic Mensa paint the picture to align with his equisite rap style and the bright colors that gives this video a vibrant feeling, below.

 

 

10 Summer Hits That Were On Your Playlist A Decade Ago

5 photos Launch gallery

10 Summer Hits That Were On Your Playlist A Decade Ago

Continue reading #SharifDKingShow Vic Mensa Ft. Pusha T – “OMG” (Video)

10 Summer Hits That Were On Your Playlist A Decade Ago

 

#FollowTheCrown:

Sharif

Source: Sharif D. King / King Sharif

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKing SharifDKingShow

101.1 The Wiz , Chicago , Cincinnati Kingin , GOOD Music , King Sharif 7 to 12 , Kings Only , Manuscript , Mr 7 to 12 , omg , Pharrell , pusha t , rap , roc nation , Sharif D. king Live , Sharif D. King Show , The Crown Life , The Night Wave , The Pop Kid , Thee Kool Guy , Thee New Kool , Vic Mensa , VIDEO , wiz nation cincy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Busted: Jeremy Meeks’ Wife Is Filing For Divorce
 5 hours ago
07.10.17
So Sad: Video Shows ‘In The House’ Star…
 6 hours ago
07.10.17
Lavar Ball Is Not Here For The Kardashian…
 6 hours ago
07.10.17
Drama Erupts Between Joseline Hernandez and K. Michelle…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
A NYC Mural Honoring Prodigy Has Already Been…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
#DayPartyCockTALES| 2 Chainz’s Pink TRAP House Is Getting…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
14 Celebrities Who Put The Chocolate In National…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
Malcolm Jamal Warner Shares Adorable Pics Of His…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
Blac Chyna Just Clapped Back At Rob Kardashian…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
Rob Kardashian Repossesses The Cars He Gave Blac…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
Blac Chyna’s New Boo Just Clapped Back At…
 4 days ago
07.07.17
Kenya Moore Could Lose Her Spot On ‘RHOA’…
 4 days ago
07.07.17
Jesse Williams And Estranged Wife In Nasty Custody…
 4 days ago
07.06.17
Tiny Sings To T.I. And Daughter Heiress On…
 5 days ago
07.05.17
Photos