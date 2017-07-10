SharifDKingShow Kamaiyah – “Build You Up” (Video)

The Queen Of The Bay Kamaiyah is throwing some inspiration your way. After being selected as a member of the XXL 2017 Freshman, Kamaiyah is living up to the hype while building up her movement. Kamaiyah’s latest single is a sample of the iconic Tony! Toni! Tone’! “Feels Good” track giving off that classic feel good vibe. While “Don’t Ever Get it Twisted” is still in progress, Kamaiyah throws some uplifting words and a visual to match for those who could use some inspiration to lift their spirits. Kamaiyah”s visual for “Build You Up” is definitely a pick you up which what she was going for with the bright colours, vintage outfits, and killer throwback dance moves, paying homage to the legendary super group “TLC”. Peep how Kamaiyah motivates a young girl and encourages her with an invite to the party. Check out the popular vintage BMW’s, another motivation in the visual to “Build You up” below.

#FollowTheCrown :

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKing SharifDKingShow