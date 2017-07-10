Blac Chyna Interviews With Good Morning America

This weekend, Blac Chyna sat down for an interview with Good Morning America.

The segment airs this morning. Chyna was joined by her attorney, Lisa Bloom. They intend on asking a judge for a restraining order today.

Good Morning America correspondent Linsey Davis tweeted (quote) “We sit down exclusively with @BlacChyna and @LisaBloom and talk revenge porn and #RobKardashian.”

Chyna will say she’s been betrayed by Rob Kardashian. Last week, he got banned by Instagram for posting naked photos Chyna privately shared with him when they were a couple. He’s also threatened to leak home videos of Chyna in bed with other men.

Blac Chyna will deny she hooked up with Rob in an effort to get back at Kylie Jenner and then boyfriend Tyga. She and Tyga have a child. According to the New York Post, Chyna said she got with Rob to fix him (quote) “I felt as though he just really needed help without somebody pointing a finger. I was that friend that never asked questions or judged him.”

A still photo taken during the interview shows Chyna dressed conservatively in a black pants suit and blouse with a full collar. Not an inch of skin or tattoos showing.

