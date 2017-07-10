Blac Chyna Interviews With Good Morning America

This weekend, Blac Chyna sat down for an interview with Good Morning America.
The segment airs this morning. Chyna was joined by her attorney, Lisa Bloom. They intend on asking a judge for a restraining order today.
Good Morning America correspondent Linsey Davis tweeted (quote) “We sit down exclusively with @BlacChyna and @LisaBloom and talk revenge porn and #RobKardashian.”
Chyna will say she’s been betrayed by Rob Kardashian. Last week, he got banned by Instagram for posting naked photos Chyna privately shared with him when they were a couple. He’s also threatened to leak home videos of Chyna in bed with other men.
Blac Chyna will deny she hooked up with Rob in an effort to get back at Kylie Jenner and then boyfriend Tyga. She and Tyga have a child. According to the New York Post, Chyna said she got with Rob to fix him (quote) “I felt as though he just really needed help without somebody pointing a finger. I was that friend that never asked questions or judged him.”
A still photo taken during the interview shows Chyna dressed conservatively in a black pants suit and blouse with a full collar. Not an inch of skin or tattoos showing.
Here’s how people are judging Blac Chyna on Twitter:
- Not watching … Blac Chyna sitting there like she auditioning for Sister Act.
- Rob didn’t show the world anything she isn’t putting out there already on her own. She is not a victim.
- Women who suffer from legit revenge porn and stalking are being dealt a blow by her charade. SMH
- Go ahead Chyna get your coins!!
- That stripper will do/say whatever to keep the money rolling in.
- Are you kidding me? She started it by sending him a video kissing a guy. SMH trying to look innocent.
- One doesn’t have to worry about #RevengePorn if one doesn’t get naked on video.
- This isn’t something I’d watch & have no idea who @BlacChyna is. I’m grateful that @LisaBloom stands for all women.