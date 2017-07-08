SharifDKingShow 2 Chainz Ft. Migos – “Blue Cheese” (Video)

2 Chainz taps his fellow Atlanta peers, Super Group Migos to create that new sauce. 2 Chainz and Migos to display their lifestyle in the middle of the hood. Watch 2 Chainz & Migos has they put on a Fashion Mob in the middle of a housing project. This song can be found on the “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music” Album. Watch 2 Chainz & Migos bring the “Blue Cheese” to the runway stage below.

