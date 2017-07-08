Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow 2 Chainz Ft. Migos – “Blue Cheese” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 30 mins ago
2 Chainz taps his fellow Atlanta peers, Super Group Migos to create that new sauce. 2 Chainz and Migos to display their lifestyle in the middle of the hood. Watch 2 Chainz & Migos has they put on a Fashion Mob in the middle of a housing project. This song can be found on the “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music” Album.  Watch 2 Chainz & Migos bring the “Blue Cheese” to the runway stage below.

 

 

#FollowTheCrown:

Sharif

Source: Sharif D. King / King Sharif

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDkingShow

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKing SharifDKingShow

Photos