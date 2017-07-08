Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow Troy Ave – “On My Birthday” (Video)

After releasing NuPac earlier this year, Dope Boy Troy is seeing a new light. Troy Ave celebrates life on his new track “On My Birthday” which speaks to new humble beginnings and great feelings. Troy Ave speaks to the vibe you get when its your birthday and or on a holiday. It’s always an extraordinary feeling when you have new life attached to you. Why not celebrate good energy with a party like it’s your birthday. Check out Troy Ave’s celebration visual below you’ll find that Troy Ave has new perspective on life.

 

 

The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time

It’s not uncommon to see music artists putting down the mic in exchange for scripts and acting credits. Out of all the musicians who followed that Hollywood blueprint, only a select few have managed to excel in both industries. Check out our list of musicians who went from melody masters to elite actors.

 

