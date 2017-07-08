SharifDKingShow Troy Ave – “On My Birthday” (Video)

After releasing NuPac earlier this year, Dope Boy Troy is seeing a new light. Troy Ave celebrates life on his new track “On My Birthday” which speaks to new humble beginnings and great feelings. Troy Ave speaks to the vibe you get when its your birthday and or on a holiday. It’s always an extraordinary feeling when you have new life attached to you. Why not celebrate good energy with a party like it’s your birthday. Check out Troy Ave’s celebration visual below you’ll find that Troy Ave has new perspective on life.
The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time
15 photos Launch gallery
1. Will Smith1 of 15
2. LL Cool J2 of 15
3. Ice Cube3 of 15
4. Tupac Shakur4 of 15
5. Diana Ross5 of 15
6. T.I.6 of 15
7. Queen Latifah7 of 15
8. Justin Timberlake8 of 15
9. Lenny Kravitz9 of 15
10. Ludacris10 of 15
11. 50 Cent11 of 15
12. Ice-T12 of 15
13. Method Man13 of 15
14. Yasiin Bey14 of 15
15. Common15 of 15
