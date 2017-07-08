SharifDKingShow Troy Ave – “On My Birthday” (Video)

After releasing NuPac earlier this year, Dope Boy Troy is seeing a new light. Troy Ave celebrates life on his new track “On My Birthday” which speaks to new humble beginnings and great feelings. Troy Ave speaks to the vibe you get when its your birthday and or on a holiday. It’s always an extraordinary feeling when you have new life attached to you. Why not celebrate good energy with a party like it’s your birthday. Check out Troy Ave’s celebration visual below you’ll find that Troy Ave has new perspective on life.

