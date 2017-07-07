Donnell Rawlings On Why You Can’t Say He “Fell Off” After Chappelle Show [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Comedian Donnell Rawlings is best known for “Ashy Larry,” his role on Dave Chappelle‘s show. He talks about why his signature Chappelle show catchphrase gets him in trouble nowadays. He talks about doing shows with Dave Chappelle, and why it’s not accurate to say he “fell off” after the Chappelle Show, and how the show took his career to another level. Darnell also talks about how having a child two years ago has changed life for him.

Darnell talks about the passing of his good friend Charlie Murphy, and how he first handled news of his death. He also discusses the memorial, and how the room full of comedians chose to honor his life and legacy at the ceremony. Darnell also discusses why rumors about who attended and who didn’t are irrelevant, and why there was no pressure for the comedians who spoke at the memorial. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

