Promotional Content
Home > Promotional Content

Own CHIPS on Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital HD Now!

Written By: sammkalany

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment
Dax Shepard stars as John Baker and Michael Pena stars as Frank “Ponch” Poncherello in the hilarious comedy CHIPS, based on the popular 1970’s show. When John and Ponch join the California Highway Patrol, they are teamed together, but soon realize that kickstarting a partnership is much easier said than done. CHIPS – Own the Blu-ray Combo Pack or Digital HD Now.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

4 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Own CHIPS on Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital HD Now!

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rob Kardashian Repossesses The Cars He Gave Blac…
 3 hours ago
07.07.17
Blac Chyna’s New Boo Just Clapped Back At…
 21 hours ago
07.07.17
Kenya Moore Could Lose Her Spot On ‘RHOA’…
 22 hours ago
07.07.17
Jesse Williams And Estranged Wife In Nasty Custody…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
Tiny Sings To T.I. And Daughter Heiress On…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
Damon Wayans Jr. Defends Controversial Fourth Of July…
 2 days ago
07.06.17
50 Cent Defends Future And Calls Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
Azealia Banks And Iggy Azalea Are Reportedly Working…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
Watch: Joseline Blasts Mona Scott-Young For Trying to…
 3 days ago
07.05.17
Future Takes A Dig At Jay-Z After His…
 3 days ago
07.05.17
Issa Couple: Amber Rose And 21 Savage Are…
 4 days ago
07.05.17
Amber Rose Uses Her “Light-Skinned Privilege” To Stand…
 5 days ago
07.03.17
Here Are The Reported Names Of Beyonce and…
 7 days ago
07.01.17
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”
exclusive
Exclusive: Check Out This Clip From ‘Can’t Stop…
 1 week ago
06.30.17
Photos