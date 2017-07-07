Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

THE DEFIANT ONES: Premiering Sunday Night

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

This Sunday, music lovers will get a first-hand look at the stories of  Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre.

The Defiant Ones tells the tale of the legendary music moguls’ come-up and unlikely partnership to form Aftermath Entertainment and Beats By Dre.

The four-part documentary series features interviews and footage of Iovine and Dre plus a who’s who of musical artists. The series features interviews with N.W.A, Will.i.am., Eminem, Nas, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and more. 

The Defiant Ones premieres on HBO, HBONow and HBOGo on Sunday night at 9 p.m. After that, HBO will drop one new episode a night.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The documentary is directed by Allen Hughes, who made Menace 2 Society.
  • We hear the series features some never-before-seen footage from recording and writing sessions with Eazy-E, JJ Fad and N.W.A.
  • We get to see and hear a lot about our favorite artists but it’s rare you get a behind-the-scenes look at the people make it happen.
  • Will they really get into any controversy considering both of the guys profiled are heavily involved in the production?
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Yikes: Twitter Drags Dr. Dre After Premiere Of Lifetime’s Michel’le Biopic ‘Surviving Compton’

15 photos Launch gallery

Yikes: Twitter Drags Dr. Dre After Premiere Of Lifetime’s Michel’le Biopic ‘Surviving Compton’

Continue reading THE DEFIANT ONES: Premiering Sunday Night

Yikes: Twitter Drags Dr. Dre After Premiere Of Lifetime’s Michel’le Biopic ‘Surviving Compton’

The Lifetime biopic Surviving Compton — also known as Dr. Dre‘s ex-girlfriend Michel’le‘s attempt to write herself back into history after she was literally erased from Straight Outta Compton — aired last night, despite Dre’s many attempts to get it shut down. The rap mogul’s vicious abuse of Michel’le was front and center in the film (Dre conveniently left those parts out of the blockbuster NWA biopic which he produced), and might very well have changed an entire generation’s opinion of Dr. Dre. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the controversial film.

donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , Night , Premiering , sunday , THE DEFIANT ONES

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rob Kardashian Repossesses The Cars He Gave Blac…
 3 hours ago
07.07.17
Blac Chyna’s New Boo Just Clapped Back At…
 21 hours ago
07.07.17
Kenya Moore Could Lose Her Spot On ‘RHOA’…
 22 hours ago
07.07.17
Jesse Williams And Estranged Wife In Nasty Custody…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
Tiny Sings To T.I. And Daughter Heiress On…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
Damon Wayans Jr. Defends Controversial Fourth Of July…
 2 days ago
07.06.17
50 Cent Defends Future And Calls Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
Azealia Banks And Iggy Azalea Are Reportedly Working…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
Watch: Joseline Blasts Mona Scott-Young For Trying to…
 3 days ago
07.05.17
Future Takes A Dig At Jay-Z After His…
 3 days ago
07.05.17
Issa Couple: Amber Rose And 21 Savage Are…
 4 days ago
07.05.17
Amber Rose Uses Her “Light-Skinned Privilege” To Stand…
 5 days ago
07.03.17
Here Are The Reported Names Of Beyonce and…
 7 days ago
07.01.17
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”
exclusive
Exclusive: Check Out This Clip From ‘Can’t Stop…
 1 week ago
06.30.17
Photos