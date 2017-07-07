THE DEFIANT ONES: Premiering Sunday Night

This Sunday, music lovers will get a first-hand look at the stories of Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre.
The Defiant Ones tells the tale of the legendary music moguls’ come-up and unlikely partnership to form Aftermath Entertainment and Beats By Dre.
The four-part documentary series features interviews and footage of Iovine and Dre plus a who’s who of musical artists. The series features interviews with N.W.A, Will.i.am., Eminem, Nas, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and more.
The Defiant Ones premieres on HBO, HBONow and HBOGo on Sunday night at 9 p.m. After that, HBO will drop one new episode a night.
Fasho Thoughts:
- The documentary is directed by Allen Hughes, who made Menace 2 Society.
- We hear the series features some never-before-seen footage from recording and writing sessions with Eazy-E, JJ Fad and N.W.A.
- We get to see and hear a lot about our favorite artists but it’s rare you get a behind-the-scenes look at the people make it happen.
- Will they really get into any controversy considering both of the guys profiled are heavily involved in the production?
