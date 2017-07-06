The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Juicy’s Teacup: Are Cardi B And Remy Ma Beefing Now? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
On July 4th, tweets went out from Cardi B‘s account aimed at Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj, calling them every name in the book. Remy Ma responded, before Cardi B revealed that her accounts were hacked, and it wasn’t actually her tweeting insults out.

So, is the beef squashed because of the unfortunate hacking situation, or will war rage on? Click on the audio player to hear more from Juicy’s Teacup on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

