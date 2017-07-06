Black Tony & His Mom Got Locked Up Over The Weekend [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony and his mom both had very eventful fourth of July celebrations. When Black Tony decided to shoot fireworks over the roof, the cops rolled up and arrested him. So the morning show crew had to spend forever calling different police stations looking for him. Black Tony eventually got bailed out, though. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

