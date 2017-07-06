NeNe Leakes Offers ‘LHHATL’ Star Joseline Hernandez Some Real Advice About Reality TV

If there is anyone who knows how to play the game of reality TV, it’s defintely Mrs. Leakes.

In the world of reality TV one thing is certain, it’s a cutthroat world where only the strongest and smartest survive. One of its biggest success stories however is NeNe Leakes, the former (and now current) star of Bravo’s smash hit Real Housewives of Atlanta. She parlayed her breakout success on the show to a host of other entertainment and business opportunities and now she is offering some real-life advice to controversial Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Joseline Hernandez.

If you’ve been keeping up, you probably know that Joseline Hernandez is currently involved in a bitter battle with VH1 network executives and LHHATL creator Mona Scott-Young. She’s been posting up a storm on social media about how dirty the show really is behind the scenes, however many fans feel that she is biting the hand that feeds her due to the bad edit she received on the show this season.

Well reality TV queen NeNe Leakes recently gave an interview and offered Hernandez some advice on how to deal with shady network dealings in the world of reality TV. While a guest on Atlanta’s V-103 morning show with host Ryan Cameron, Leakes gave Hernandez a small, but useful piece of advice, stating “You cannot fight these networks. They are way bigger than you.”

Leakes didn’t stop there, she had some more insight to offer the Puerto Rican princess, continuing with “You need to fight it behind closed doors and in private. These networks can do a lot of things… They can really hurt your future career. So, my advice would be to never do that. Go into a meeting with your team and your network and work it out behind closed doors.”

If there is anyone that Hernandez should listen to regarding how to work reality TV to your benefit, it should be NeNe Leakes. Hopefully, she’ll take her advice.

You can check out NeNe’s advice BELOW:

