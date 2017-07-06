So Beautiful
GET THE LOOK: Malia Obama Knows The Code To Comfortable Style

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 6 hours ago
There is nothing more comfortable than throwing on your favorite t-shirt with a pair of jeans – especially if you can make it fashionable. That was definitely the case when former First Daughter Malia Obama was spotted out and about with her Mom, Michelle Obama while vacationing in Bali.

Malia Obama on vacation in Bali wearing an #ALEXANDERWANG barcode tee.

A post shared by ALEXANDER WANG (@alexanderwangny) on

Malia, who recently celebrated her birthday, was sporting an Alexander Wang barcode t-shirt with jeans and a native Bali sarong. It looks like she’s keeping it simple and stylish while touring and vacationing with her family.Whether it’s a formal event or just heading into work, Malia seems to keep the trends coming. She obviously gets it from her mom!

If you want your own barcode t-shirt for $235.00, you can buy one here.

