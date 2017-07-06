GET THE LOOK: Malia Obama Knows The Code To Comfortable Style

There is nothing more comfortable than throwing on your favorite t-shirt with a pair of jeans – especially if you can make it fashionable. That was definitely the case when former First Daughter Malia Obama was spotted out and about with her Mom, Michelle Obama while vacationing in Bali.
Malia, who recently celebrated her birthday, was sporting an Alexander Wang barcode t-shirt with jeans and a native Bali sarong. It looks like she’s keeping it simple and stylish while touring and vacationing with her family.Whether it’s a formal event or just heading into work, Malia seems to keep the trends coming. She obviously gets it from her mom!
If you want your own barcode t-shirt for $235.00, you can buy one here.
DON’T MISS:
The Internet Changes Independence Day To Malia Obama Day
GET THE LOOK: Malia Obama’s Stylish Winter Wear
Cops Finally Catch Malia Obama’s Stalker
Sasha And Malia Obama Are The Perfect Examples Of #BlackGirlMagic
14 photos Launch gallery
Sasha And Malia Obama Are The Perfect Examples Of #BlackGirlMagic
1. Happy Birthday SashaSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Congratulations MaliaSource:Getty 2 of 14
3.Source:Getty 3 of 14
4.Source:Getty 4 of 14
5.Source:Getty 5 of 14
6.Source:Getty 6 of 14
7.Source:Getty 7 of 14
8.Source:Getty 8 of 14
9.Source:Instagram 9 of 14
10.Source:Getty 10 of 14
11.Source:Getty 11 of 14
12.Source:Getty 12 of 14
13.Source:Getty 13 of 14
14.Source:Getty 14 of 14
comments – Add Yours