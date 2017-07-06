ROB KARDASHIAN: Blac Chyna Says “See You in Court”

Rob Kardashian‘s tweets and now-deleted Instagram posts about Blac Chyna have landed him in trouble. Chyna’s attorney warned late yesterday (Wednesday), “I am exploring all legal remedies and protections.”

Rob may be guilty of revenge porn for posting obscene images of Chyna. But because she “liked” a couple of them on Instagram, the revenge charge might be nullified. She lashed back, alleging Rob had beaten her. That post has since been deleted.

Rob also alleges that Chyna had a baby to spite Tyga and Kylie Jenner. He claimed she quit the charade just as soon as Kylie dumped Tyga. He also accused Chyna of accepting cash to have three-way sex with rapper T.I. and his wife, Tiny.

Rob shamed Chyna with photos of her post-pregnancy surgeries. He revealed how he’d spent over a million dollars on gifts for her. Chyna flashed some of the diamonds on Snapchat yesterday. (People)

