Lil Wayne Drops 4 New Tracks + Confirms Carter 5 + Shouts Out 'The Roc'

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Lil Wayne

Source: @ACThePlug / HOTHIPHOPDETROIT.COM


It looks like Lil Wayne is gearing up for a mixtape release, then maybe Carter 5? He quietly released 4 new songs, one featuring Jeezy, a “Magnolia” freestyle, and two tracks with members of Young Money.

Hearing Wayne shouting out ‘The Roc’ is something we still need to get use too.

As of now, there is no word on whether these songs will be part of the long-awaited Carter V.




Photos