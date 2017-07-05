SharifDKingShow Meek Mill – “Young Black America” (Video)

Meek Mill takes his life & testimony and turns into a lesson for Dream Chasers near and far to learn and grow from. Meek takes a chapter out of his book to show you what can happen if you follow what “Young Black America” has set up for the average person coming up in the urban community. The struggle makes up crave a certain lifestyle where some of us become a victim to society and made an example based on the actions taken to survival and live above poverty. Meek Mill rips a scene for the classic movie “Belly” where he tosses the young kid an expensive piece of jewelry which stands for hope. For Meek Mill & The Dream Chasers to attempt to find ways of sending positive messages to others on how to stay woke, pushing the younger generation’s ambition a step further and continuing to fight for a better future deserves and applause. Meek Mill is off to a grand start, kicking off new beginnings, becoming certified Gold for being “Litty”. You can find Meek Mill’s “Young Black America” track on his new mixtape “Meekend Music II”. Watch Meek Mill’s vision of the Young Black America” below.
