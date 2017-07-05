SharifDkingShow Dej Loaf – “No Fear” (Video)

Detroit Native, Def Loaf is more fearless than ever. Dej Loaf opens up a bit about her life on the road. You can tell by her new look and the way Dej Loaf come across on the screen that she is way more comfortable and also ready for more success. Dej having no fear while living and experiencing things and doing what she loves expresses nothing but happiness. Dej Loaf looks to be having the time of her life on the road. Peep Dej Loaf as she pushes awesome energy through out her visual accompanied by her and close friends below.
Ones to Watch: 13 Black Actors on the Verge of Blowing Up
Ones to Watch: 13 Black Actors on the Verge of Blowing Up
1. Trevonte Rhodes1 of 10
2. Keith Powers2 of 10
3. Rotimi3 of 10
4. Algee Smith4 of 10
5. Ashton Sanders5 of 10
6. Simone Missick6 of 10
7. Chanté Adams7 of 10
8. Daniel Kaluuya8 of 10
9. Kiersey Clemons9 of 10
10. LaKeith Stanfield10 of 10
