#SharifDkingShow Dej Loaf – “No Fear” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 3 hours ago
Posted 3 hours ago

Detroit Native, Def Loaf is more fearless than ever. Dej Loaf opens up a bit about her life on the road. You can tell by her new look and the way Dej Loaf come across on the screen that she is way more comfortable and also ready for more success. Dej having no fear while living and experiencing things and doing what she loves expresses nothing but happiness. Dej Loaf looks to be having the time of her life on the road. Peep Dej Loaf as she pushes awesome energy through out her visual accompanied by her and close friends below.

 

 

