#SharifDKingShow Future Ft. YG – “Extra Luv” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

Future reaches out to YG to floss up and showcase the boss life. Hendrixx fancy side  shows up and shows out with nothing but the best and most luxurious cars, clothes and woman on display. Future illustrates a more upscale lifestyle being able to step in water wearing an expensive designer on his feet. Watch Future & YG stunt with all the “Extra Luv” surrounding them below.

 

 

