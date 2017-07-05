SharifDKingShow Future Ft. YG – “Extra Luv” (Video)

Future reaches out to YG to floss up and showcase the boss life. Hendrixx fancy side shows up and shows out with nothing but the best and most luxurious cars, clothes and woman on display. Future illustrates a more upscale lifestyle being able to step in water wearing an expensive designer on his feet. Watch Future & YG stunt with all the “Extra Luv” surrounding them below.
2017 BET Awards: A Black Family Reunion With A Red Carpet
44 photos Launch gallery
1. Amber RoseSource:Getty 1 of 44
2. Yvette Nicole BrownSource:Getty 2 of 44
3. DJ Khaled and Asahd KhaledSource:Getty 3 of 44
4. Erica AshSource:Getty 4 of 44
5. Draya MicheleSource:Getty 5 of 44
6. Lil MamaSource:Getty 6 of 44
7. Dascha PolancoSource:Getty 7 of 44
8. LeToya LuckettSource:Getty 8 of 44
9. Tyrese GibsonSource:Getty 9 of 44
10. Sevyn StreeterSource:Getty 10 of 44
11. AngelSource:Getty 11 of 44
12. Queen LatifahSource:Getty 12 of 44
13. DeRay DavisSource:Getty 13 of 44
14. Jussie SmollettSource:Getty 14 of 44
15. Justine SkyeSource:Getty 15 of 44
16. B.J. BrittSource:Getty 16 of 44
17. French MontanaSource:Getty 17 of 44
18. Shaun RossSource:Getty 18 of 44
19. Issa RaeSource:Getty 19 of 44
20. Tammy RiveraSource:Getty 20 of 44
21. Keyshia ColeSource:Getty 21 of 44
22. Sierra McClainSource:Getty 22 of 44
23. Scott EvansSource:Getty 23 of 44
24. Jada Pinkett-SmithSource:Getty 24 of 44
25. Pearl ThusiSource:Getty 25 of 44
26. Marsai MartinSource:Getty 26 of 44
27. LeToya LuckettSource:Getty 27 of 44
28. DJ SpinallSource:Getty 28 of 44
29. MigosSource:Getty 29 of 44
30. Blac ChynaSource:Getty 30 of 44
31. Cardi BSource:Getty 31 of 44
32. Ryan DestinySource:Getty 32 of 44
33. Mack WildsSource:Getty 33 of 44
34. Lovie SimoneSource:Getty 34 of 44
35. Ty Dolla $ignSource:Getty 35 of 44
36. Chloe X HalleSource:Getty 36 of 44
37. Skai JacksonSource:Getty 37 of 44
38. Yara ShahidiSource:Getty 38 of 44
39. Fat JoeSource:Getty 39 of 44
40. Swae LeeSource:Getty 40 of 44
41. 21 SavageSource:Getty 41 of 44
42. La La AnthonySource:Getty 42 of 44
43. Chance the RapperSource:Getty 43 of 44
44. Demetrius Shipp Jr.Source:Getty 44 of 44
