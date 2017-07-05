[Exclusive] Al B. Sure! Talks About The Making Of The Classic “Nite & Day” In “Voices”

Follow Majic 102.3/92.7 On Twitter: Follow @majicdc
Legendary Singer Al B. Sure! takes us into the making of his classic single “Nite & Day” and the album which started his historic career “In Effect Mode” in the first episode of our new series “Voices.”
