Headkrack & B.o.B. Talk Conspiracy Theories [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack got the chance to catch up with B.o.B. backstage at this year’s Birthday Bash! They got to talking about the heat wave that was going down in the south, and Headkrack got B.o.B. started on talking conspiracy theories when he asked him what the source of the heat wave could be. B.o.B. got into the Mandela Effect, which concerns the phenomena in which a lot of people remember something a certain way, and somehow, it suddenly becomes a known fact that it is not that way.

B.o.B. also talks about working independently as an artist, and what is different, and better about that route. Plus, B.o.B. also tells a story about the craziest drug-related experience he has ever had. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

