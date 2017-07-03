Fasho Celebrity News
Biggie’s Mom Voletta Wallace Clapped Back At Kylie & Kendall Jenner

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 18 mins ago
The mother of the late Notorious B.I.G. called out Kylie and Kendall Jenner for using her son’s image without permission.

Voletta Wallace posted a picture to Instagram of one of the shirts — the ones we reported on yesterday — with a big red X over it. Wallace wrote, “The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2Pac and my son Christopher to sell a T-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting and exploitation at its worst!!!”

She threatened the Jenner sisters with a lawsuit if they didn’t pull the shirt designs by 5 pm. Thursday. They did.

Both Jenners apologized in a tweet that read, “These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone who has been upset and/or deeply offended, especially to the family of the artists. We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in any way.”

The shirt designs have since been removed.

Talk About It:

  • Why would you assume using someone else’s image to make money without permission is okay?
  • Hip-hop is all about remixing and flipping samples. But this isn’t that.
  • Mom Dukes doesn’t play around. And isn’t the one to be played with.
  • Kylie and Kendall need to get better people around them. Imagine having to be one of their publicists?
  • Should Kanye be having a talk with his sister-in-laws?
  • When you have a rapper or two in the family, it’s probably a good idea to consult them about something like this first.

