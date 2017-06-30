NBCUniversal's 74th Annual Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals

Legal Pursuit In Kylie & Kendall “Vintage” Shirts

Two words. Culture Vultures

Written By: ashmac

Posted 2 hours ago
Source: Jerod Harris / Getty

For some reason I believe these two initially believed that these “vintage” t-shirts of their’s would be good for the “culture.” Until the world disagreed.

“Nobody ever said launching a vintage t-shirt line would be a breeze. After catching heaps of controversy over their latest fashion design choices, the Jenner sisters were put on blast by none other than Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace. If you aren’t aware, the basic concept of the shirts was simple: Jenner Instagram photos superimposed over iconic musicians, including Tupac, Biggie, The Doors, Pink Floyd, Ozzy Osbourne & more.

While Ms. Wallace threatened to hit them with a lawsuit, ’twas the Doors who struck first blood. According to TMZ, the classic group is seeking to “light a fire” under the Jenners’ asses, as it were. A fire of the legal variety.

Apparently, the band’s estate is not satisfied by the Jenners’ apology, and will be pursuing a lawsuit. While it’s too early to say what this might entail for Kylie and Kendall, it’s safe to say that their t-shirts exclusively came in size “L.” – HNHH

TSR STAFF: Thembi So. @ThembiTV_ on Instagram & Twitter _______________________________________________ Oop! Earlier we reported on how Kendall and Kylie Jenner were receiving a lot of backlash on social media after they released some "vintage" t-shirts which feature overlay Instagram pictures of them on top of pictures of music legends such as Biggie, Tupac, Metallica and Pink Floyd. _______________________________________________ Chile, even Biggie's mom had to chime in stating that she felt as though the girls were exploiting her son and that it was disrespectful and disgusting to do so. _______________________________________________ Other celebs such as Sharon Osbourne, who made an IG post of one of their t-shirts that have a picture of Ozzy Osbourne with an overlay of Kendall, stated that the girls hadn't "earned the right to put [their] faces with musical icons," and that they should "stick to what [they] know…lipgloss." _______________________________________________ If that's not enough, Suge Knight's son called the sister's out as well saying–Read more at theshaderoom.com

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Blame Kris Jenner.

