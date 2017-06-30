Legal Pursuit In Kylie & Kendall “Vintage” Shirts

For some reason I believe these two initially believed that these “vintage” t-shirts of their’s would be good for the “culture.” Until the world disagreed.

“Nobody ever said launching a vintage t-shirt line would be a breeze. After catching heaps of controversy over their latest fashion design choices, the Jenner sisters were put on blast by none other than Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace. If you aren’t aware, the basic concept of the shirts was simple: Jenner Instagram photos superimposed over iconic musicians, including Tupac, Biggie, The Doors, Pink Floyd, Ozzy Osbourne & more.

While Ms. Wallace threatened to hit them with a lawsuit, ’twas the Doors who struck first blood. According to TMZ, the classic group is seeking to “light a fire” under the Jenners’ asses, as it were. A fire of the legal variety.

Apparently, the band’s estate is not satisfied by the Jenners’ apology, and will be pursuing a lawsuit. While it’s too early to say what this might entail for Kylie and Kendall, it’s safe to say that their t-shirts exclusively came in size “L.” – HNHH

#Biggie's mother #VolettaWallace responds to #Kendall and #KylieJenner's use of her son's image on their new t-shirt line (view story from earlier) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

#KylieJenner makes a statement regarding the backlash she & #KendallJenner have received regarding their "vintage t-shirts" (Kendall put out the same statement) 👀 View previous posts A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 29, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Blame Kris Jenner.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: