Amber Rose and 21 Savage Dating?

Who thought this was a real relationship? I honestly don’t know what to think. BUT Amber Rose and 21 Savage are a “thing.”

“Amber Rose has been spotted in the company of 21 Savage twice in the past week. The pair left a showcase together in his Ferrari last Thursday and were spotted again this week on Wednesday 6/28 leaving a dinner date at Catch Restaurant in West Hollywood holding hands. Sources close to the pair exclusively confirmed to BOSSIP they’ve been seeing each other this for “close to a month.” 21 Savage has been in Los Angeles working on music for most of June. Friends tell Bossip he is the happiest they’ve ever seen him.” – Bossip

A post shared by Рифмы и Панчи (@rhymeslive) on Jun 30, 2017 at 1:11am PDT

Umm he looks like an evil villain plotting to take over the world. Not only that, how old is he again?

