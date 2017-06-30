‘The Carmichael Show’ Has Been Canceled

Is it just me or black shows, excuse me “urban,” don’t last too long when speaking on real subjects that may take place in either their household, work, or in relationships?
Maybe I’m tripping, but I loved ‘The Carmichael Show’! Star and creator Jerrod Carmichael announced that he would be leaving the show.
“For three seasons (okay 2.5), I got to make a show that I love with my friends. It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was 13. Now, I’m excited to go make other things that I love. Thank you to every person who worked on or watched the Carmichael show.”
welp…
So this 3rd Season our last season… What a great run with this amazing cast and production… I'm really proud of my brother and one of my best friend Jerrod Carmichael… We did something that was epic and fun… To all the fans of the show keep watching we are going out with a bang this season… Even though the show is ending I'm excited about all the amazing new opportunities I have that you guys will here more about soon… Grateful for this run but it's on to even bigger and better things… We love you all and keep watching until the Season is over… #CarmichaelShow #ThanksToAllTheFans #KeepWatching
tears