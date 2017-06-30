‘The Carmichael Show’ Has Been Canceled

Is it just me or black shows, excuse me “urban,” don’t last too long when speaking on real subjects that may take place in either their household, work, or in relationships?

Maybe I’m tripping, but I loved ‘The Carmichael Show’! Star and creator Jerrod Carmichael announced that he would be leaving the show.

“For three seasons (okay 2.5), I got to make a show that I love with my friends. It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was 13. Now, I’m excited to go make other things that I love. Thank you to every person who worked on or watched the Carmichael show.”

welp…

tears

