JAY-Z: Addresses Beyonce’s Lemonade

JAY-Z finally responded in song to Lemonade.

Fans didn’t need to wait long. The very first song of his new album 4:44 addresses the cheating drama.

Beyoncé earned a writing credit on the song “Family Feud.” Jay has a direct response to Bey’s controversial song “Sorry” where she blamed “Becky with the good hair” for tempting him. Jay admitted as much in “Family Feud” (quote) “Yeah, I’ll [mess] up a good thing if you let me. Let me alone Becky!”

Jay seems to admit he cheated on Beyoncé. Or almost did in the song “Kill Jay Z.” He invokes the name of Eric Benét [pr: buh-NAY], who Halle Berry divorced in 2003 after a public betrayal. Jay raps on the first track (quote) “You almost went Eric Benét, let the baddest girl in the world get away. Never go Eric Benét.”

Also the infamous elevator fight with Beyoncé’s sister. Jay rhymes (quote) “You egged Solange on, knowing all along all you had to say ‘you was wrong.’”

His mother Gloria Carter co-wrote the track “Smile.” Jay finally raps about the family’s open secret (quote) “Mama had four kids. She’s a lesbian. Had to pretend so long. She’s a lesbian, had to hide in the closet. She’s a lesbian”

The fourth song “Caught Their Eyes” appears to be finished recently. Jay says (quote) “Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles. Took me too long for this song, I don’t deserve you.”

The 4:44 album is streaming at Jay’s website Tidal. Wanna know what Jay was thinking behind every song? He explains each track HERE.

