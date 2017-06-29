Uncategorized
President Donald Trump Attacks MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski on Twitter

Posted 21 hours ago
There is no love lost between Donald Trump and Mika Brzezinski.

Last week, the Morning Joe co-host was left speechless after watching footage of Trump discussing his preference for millionaires and billionaires, not “poor people,” running the economy. She also compared the president’s administration to a “developing dictatorship,” and said that Trump’s “very, very imbalanced.” On Thursday morning, he fired back through his preferred method of juvenile insults and baseless accusations: Twitter.

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore),” the president tweeted. “Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came… [six minutes go by before Trump finishes this thought] “…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Meanwhile, Brzezinski almost immediately responded to Trump’s facelift accusation what with can only be described as A Good Tweet.

 

Photos