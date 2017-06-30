Funeral Held For Rapper Prodigy Of Mobb Deep In New York City

Funeral Held For Rapper Prodigy Of Mobb Deep In New York City

Photo by Funeral Held For Rapper Prodigy Of Mobb Deep In New York City

JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

Fans And Celebrities Came To Prodigy’s Funeral

Written By: ashmac

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
Remembering Prodigy

Source: iOne Digital / creative services

Many fans and celebs came out to celebrate the life of Prodigy.

“On Thursday, June 29th, Queens rapper Prodigy (real name Albert Johnson) was laid to rest. The Mobb Deep rapper’s service was held in Manhattan, with both a public and private viewing. 50 Cent, LL Cool J, Ice T, Fat Joe, Remy Ma and Havoc, were in attendance.” – TJB

 

I remember I had Pun signed to loud records and we would see Hav and P there all the time and would just tell jokes and of course PUN would be pranking us. I stood in the funeral today in disbelief I was so overwhelmed with sorrow just as a fan of Hip Hop music. I couldn't believe we lost a Giant. his music was original and always authentic. he and Hav stayed true to their sound. as I look in the room and saw so many people who have played a part in my life I realized how blessed we are to have had one another in this industry. first we Rap then promote then hit the road to pay our bills. I know I've been threw ups and downs financially and emotionally I can only imagine how hard it was for P to be fighting an illness his whole life and still provided for his family and most of all he did it for his fans. New York we lost a king , a genius a legend I will truly miss him and always have love for the infamous Mobb Deep. Rip Prodigy 🙏🏽💔

A post shared by FAT JOE (@fatjoe) on

 

Rest In Peace

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

ashmac , funeral , Just Ash , Just in , midday mayhem , midday mayhem with just ash , prodigy , Rest In Peace , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Fans And Celebrities Came To Prodigy’s Funeral

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending
Black Music Month Feature: Kristen Trotter
 10 hours ago
06.29.17
Shonda Rhimes Discusses Weight Loss, Says She Was…
 11 hours ago
06.29.17
Watch: Lamar Odom Breaks His Silence About Khloé…
 12 hours ago
06.29.17
Beyonce & Jay-Z Moving The Twins Into Massive…
 16 hours ago
06.29.17
Pharrell, Steve Carrell & The ‘Despicable Me 3’…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Daddy Duties! Pharrell Opens Up About Raising Triplets
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Did Brandy And Her New Boo Sir The…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Halle Berry Says Her Oscar Win ‘Meant Nothing’…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Watch Mariah Carey’s Hilarious Response When A Reporter…
 2 days ago
06.29.17
Here’s Everything We Know About Rihanna’s New Mystery…
 2 days ago
06.29.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Gangster…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
Serena Williams Covers ‘Vanity Fair,’ Talks Pregnancy &…
 3 days ago
06.28.17
DeMario Jackson Gives His Side Of The ‘Bachelor…
 3 days ago
06.28.17
This Company Tried To Use Chance The Rapper’s…
 3 days ago
06.28.17
Photos