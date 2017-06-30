Fans And Celebrities Came To Prodigy’s Funeral

Many fans and celebs came out to celebrate the life of Prodigy.
“On Thursday, June 29th, Queens rapper Prodigy (real name Albert Johnson) was laid to rest. The Mobb Deep rapper’s service was held in Manhattan, with both a public and private viewing. 50 Cent, LL Cool J, Ice T, Fat Joe, Remy Ma and Havoc, were in attendance.” – TJB
I remember I had Pun signed to loud records and we would see Hav and P there all the time and would just tell jokes and of course PUN would be pranking us. I stood in the funeral today in disbelief I was so overwhelmed with sorrow just as a fan of Hip Hop music. I couldn't believe we lost a Giant. his music was original and always authentic. he and Hav stayed true to their sound. as I look in the room and saw so many people who have played a part in my life I realized how blessed we are to have had one another in this industry. first we Rap then promote then hit the road to pay our bills. I know I've been threw ups and downs financially and emotionally I can only imagine how hard it was for P to be fighting an illness his whole life and still provided for his family and most of all he did it for his fans. New York we lost a king , a genius a legend I will truly miss him and always have love for the infamous Mobb Deep. Rip Prodigy 🙏🏽💔
Rest In Peace