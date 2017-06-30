Fans And Celebrities Came To Prodigy’s Funeral

Many fans and celebs came out to celebrate the life of Prodigy.

“On Thursday, June 29th, Queens rapper Prodigy (real name Albert Johnson) was laid to rest. The Mobb Deep rapper’s service was held in Manhattan, with both a public and private viewing. 50 Cent, LL Cool J, Ice T, Fat Joe, Remy Ma and Havoc, were in attendance.” – TJB

I was honored to deliver words at today’s private memorial services held in New York for our brother and hip-hop artist Albert “Prodigy” Johnson. #Farrakhan #Prodigy A post shared by Minister Louis Farrakhan (@louisfarrakhan) on Jun 29, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

I never spoke at a wake or funeral before but I felt like I had to say something at P's Rest In Peace prodigy🙏🏿 God Bless. A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Rest In Peace

