Kendrick Drops New Video!

Written By: ashmac

Posted 19 mins ago
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

I love seeing a Kendrick Lamar video because he paints a picture not only with his words, but the visuals as well. While his lyrics make you think, you’re also going to want to watch his videos a few times.

The Cali native dropped a new video for ‘Element.’

