JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

Russell Simmons Biopic Is In The Works

Written By: ashmac

Posted 31 mins ago
Leave a comment
Tea With Victoria Summer At The British Consulate General Residence To Benefit Teen Cancer America

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

When is comes to the world of Hip-Hop, fashion, music, and being iconic, Russell Simmons got it all figured out. You can’t use the word mogul and not think of him. Now all of us will be able to get a visual depiction of how the young mogul began his journey in Queens, NY.

Life and Def: Sex Drugs Money + God

“Capture the rebellious rise of rap and hip hop in America, through the prism of the disruptive Simmons and the formation of Def Jam Records. That label started with rap icons like L.L. Cool J, Public Enemy, and the Beastie Boys and grew to include Kanye West, Jay-Z and DMX. It’s a different view of a zeitgeist movement than L.A-set films like Straight Outta Compton or All Eyez On Me. The backdrop here is New York City in the early ’80s, when crime and crack were spreading like wildfire, Gotham City teetered on bankruptcy and MTV was blowing up as disco was dying. Into that vacuum walked Simmons, a young party and record promoter who emerged from hustling on the streets of Hollis Queens to managing young musical artists who were rapping words to a beat instead of singing a melody, with furious passionate lyrics that burned across ethnic, class and geographic lines and spoke to an emerging youth culture.” – TJB

I’ll def be watching and taking notes!

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

 

ashmac , Just Ash , Just in , midday mayhem , midday mayhem with just ash , Russell , russell simmons , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Russell Simmons Biopic Is In The Works

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending
Black Music Month Feature: Kristen Trotter
 8 hours ago
06.29.17
Shonda Rhimes Discusses Weight Loss, Says She Was…
 8 hours ago
06.29.17
Watch: Lamar Odom Breaks His Silence About Khloé…
 10 hours ago
06.29.17
Beyonce & Jay-Z Moving The Twins Into Massive…
 14 hours ago
06.29.17
Pharrell, Steve Carrell & The ‘Despicable Me 3’…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Daddy Duties! Pharrell Opens Up About Raising Triplets
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Did Brandy And Her New Boo Sir The…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Halle Berry Says Her Oscar Win ‘Meant Nothing’…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Watch Mariah Carey’s Hilarious Response When A Reporter…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Here’s Everything We Know About Rihanna’s New Mystery…
 2 days ago
06.29.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Gangster…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
Serena Williams Covers ‘Vanity Fair,’ Talks Pregnancy &…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
DeMario Jackson Gives His Side Of The ‘Bachelor…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
This Company Tried To Use Chance The Rapper’s…
 3 days ago
06.28.17
Photos