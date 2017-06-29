Lil Uzi Vert’s Got The Perfect Response To Critics Of His Fashion Choices [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Lil Uzi Vert often gets a lot of flack for his carefree fashion choices. He notoriously has no problem dipping into the women’s side of the store. When he was asked what he has to say to the haters who have criticized him for doing so, he had the absolute perfect response. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

