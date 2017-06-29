Did Phil Jackson Just Take The Money And Run???

People are still talking about Phil Jackson being fired by the New York Knicks after three years as the leader of the team.
Sure he left the team in shambles, but he’s walking away from the deal looking good.
He received $60 million for three years of work. That’s a staggering $50,000 per day.
That’s an amazing haul, considering how bad he was at his job. (Heavy)
Fasho Thoushts:
- What’s the most you will admit you were overpaid for a job? Any guilt? No way, right? Mostly because there have been times you were totally underpaid …
