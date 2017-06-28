SharifDKingShow Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow” (Video)

Over The Years, Cardi B has evolved in front of the public eye. Cardi B once known as the stripper turned Reality star is proving herself as she creates her own vibe over time on the music side. Cardi B has jumped to Dubai to push the “Bodak Yellow” wave, bringing along exotic animals to fix up the visual for what would come across as the all new Cardi B. Watch Cardi B’s Bodak Yellow below.
