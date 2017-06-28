Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#SharifDKingShow Kid Ink talks about how he Linked with Ty Dolla Sign for #FWithU (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment

Kid Ink pays a visit to Mega Media Personality King Sharif for the Sharif D. King Show on 101.1 The Wiz to have 7 Series talk. Amongst the music Kid Ink goes in depth about the vibe he received while sending his sister off to prom, dealing with life while still creating music, and how the 7 series EP came together and developed over time. Watch Kid Ink speak on his 7 favorite cars, the importance of the number 7, and his plans for the 7 series tour with King Sharif Below!

 

 

2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet

2017 BET Awards: A Black Family Reunion With A Red Carpet

44 photos Launch gallery

2017 BET Awards: A Black Family Reunion With A Red Carpet

Continue reading 2017 BET Awards: A Black Family Reunion With A Red Carpet

2017 BET Awards: A Black Family Reunion With A Red Carpet

 

#FollowTheCrown :

Sharif

Source: Sharif D. King / King Sharif

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKing SharifDKingShow

101.1 The Wiz , 7 Series , 7 series Cars , 7 Series EP , 7 series talk , 7 Series Tour , Kid Ink , King Sharif , Mr 7 to 12 , RCA records , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. King Show , Tha Alumni , The Cool Guys , The Crown Life , The Kool People , The Night Wave , The Pop Kid , Thee Kool Guy , wiz nation cincy , Wiz Nation Dot Com

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Gangster…
 1 day ago
06.28.17
Serena Williams Covers ‘Vanity Fair,’ Talks Pregnancy &…
 1 day ago
06.28.17
DeMario Jackson Gives His Side Of The ‘Bachelor…
 1 day ago
06.28.17
This Company Tried To Use Chance The Rapper’s…
 1 day ago
06.28.17
This ‘L&HH’ Star Has Some Advice For Safaree…
 2 days ago
06.26.17
Report: Lil Kim Being Investigated After Robbery In…
 2 days ago
06.26.17
Meek Mill Responds To Safaree After BET Awards…
 3 days ago
06.26.17
Remy Ma Couldn’t Help But Fire A Shot…
 3 days ago
06.26.17
Twitter Is LIVING For That New Edition Performance…
 3 days ago
06.26.17
Chance The Rapper Makes A Promise To Be…
 3 days ago
06.26.17
Xscape Shut It Down In Every Possible Way…
 3 days ago
06.26.17
Welp: Twitter Is Roasting BET Awards Host Leslie…
 3 days ago
06.26.17
Lamar Odom Responds to Stephen A. Smith’s Joke…
 3 days ago
06.26.17
University Of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing Arraigned In Shooting Of Motorist
Mistrail Again For Former Cop Ray Tensing Murder…
 5 days ago
06.23.17
Photos