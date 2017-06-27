DeMario Jackson Gives His Side Of The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Scandal In Exclusive Interview

DeMario Jackson Gives His Side Of The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Scandal In Exclusive Interview

In this exclusive, Jackson tells his side of the scandal that rocked all of reality TV.

In the world of reality TV, no story has been bigger than the sex scandal drama that allegedly occurred on the set of Bachelor in Paradise’ between former contestants DeMario Jackson and Corrine Olympios.

Now, after weeks of silence and shunning the press, Jackson has opened up in an exclusive interview with E! News to set the record straight and clear his name once and for all.

Jackson sat down with the outlet for a three-part interview that will air throughout the week.

Jackson details what exactly happened between him and Olympios which led to a production shut down.

In addition to detailing the events of the night in question, he also discusses how he and his family have been impacted by the media scrutiny throughout the last few weeks. “It was stressful. For me, mostly for my mother,” he said. “It’s hard to see your mom cry every single day. It was very difficult. My dad, he kept me extremely strong and kept me grounded and humble but having your mom cry every day for something that you know you didn’t do.”

You can watch extended clips of DeMario Jackson’s interview with E! News BELOW:


 


 


Last week Jackson was cleared of any misconduct or wrongdoing following a full investigation by Warner Bros.

Photos