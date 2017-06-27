Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Google Hit With A Record Fine!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

The European Union has hit Google with a record $2.72 billion anti-trust fine for “abusing its market dominance” as a search engine to give an illegal advantage to its own shopping service.

The head of the European Commission says Google arranges search results to promote its own comparison shopping services while burying those by its competitors. The Commission has given Google 90 days to stop these practices or it will face additional fines. Google denies any wrongdoing and says it may appeal the fine. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Eh, what’s $2.72 billion for Google? It’s just pocket change.
  • Google argues that its search engine is set up to give users what they’re looking for and advertisers pay a lot of money to promote themselves.
  • Google is not alone. Apple and Amazon have also been the subject of antitrust investigations in Europe.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

 

a , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , google , hit , Huge Fine , With

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Google Hit With A Record Fine!!!

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This ‘L&HH’ Star Has Some Advice For Safaree…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
Report: Lil Kim Being Investigated After Robbery In…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
Meek Mill Responds To Safaree After BET Awards…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
Remy Ma Couldn’t Help But Fire A Shot…
 2 days ago
06.26.17
Twitter Is LIVING For That New Edition Performance…
 2 days ago
06.26.17
Chance The Rapper Makes A Promise To Be…
 2 days ago
06.26.17
Xscape Shut It Down In Every Possible Way…
 2 days ago
06.26.17
Welp: Twitter Is Roasting BET Awards Host Leslie…
 2 days ago
06.26.17
Lamar Odom Responds to Stephen A. Smith’s Joke…
 2 days ago
06.26.17
University Of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing Arraigned In Shooting Of Motorist
Mistrail Again For Former Cop Ray Tensing Murder…
 4 days ago
06.23.17
SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go…
 5 days ago
06.23.17
Tracee Ellis Ross Covers Redbook Magazine, Opens Up…
 5 days ago
06.23.17
Remy Ma Is Planning To Help Women With…
 5 days ago
06.23.17
WATCH Chadwick Boseman Take On The Role Of…
 5 days ago
06.22.17
Photos