Google Hit With A Record Fine!!!

The European Union has hit Google with a record $2.72 billion anti-trust fine for “abusing its market dominance” as a search engine to give an illegal advantage to its own shopping service.

The head of the European Commission says Google arranges search results to promote its own comparison shopping services while burying those by its competitors. The Commission has given Google 90 days to stop these practices or it will face additional fines. Google denies any wrongdoing and says it may appeal the fine. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

Eh, what’s $2.72 billion for Google? It’s just pocket change.

Google argues that its search engine is set up to give users what they’re looking for and advertisers pay a lot of money to promote themselves.

Google is not alone. Apple and Amazon have also been the subject of antitrust investigations in Europe.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: