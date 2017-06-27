Fasho Celebrity News
TAYLOR SWIFT: Congratulates NBA MVP Westbrook

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
Taylor Swift made a rare social media appearance Monday night to congratulate Russell Westbrook on being named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player.

Taylor recorded a congratulatory video, which was later shared by the Oklahoma City Thunder, in which she jokingly recalls the time she taught him how to play basketball and remembers the first time he beat her one-on-one. She says, “I remember the first time you beat me at basketball. I was very upset, and you said… ‘You just have to shake it off.’ So essentially we have each other to thank for these careers. That’s why I’m a part of your congratulations video, because we just, we go back 20 years. Actually, we’ve never met. That’s a fake story, but I wish it were the truth.”

Westbrook has previously said he is a Taylor Swift fan and likes her music. (The Sporting News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Great deadpan delivery by Taylor. Nice job.
  • Obviously someone has to set up a one-on-one game between Swift and Westbrook.
  • Taylor has been on a hiatus from social media, so it’s nice to finally see her again.
