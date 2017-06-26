Lee, Aiello, & Others In 'Do The Right Thing'

Lee, Aiello, & Others In ‘Do The Right Thing’

Spike Lee Teaser: “She’s Gotta Have It” Netflix Trailer

Posted 4 hours ago
When I first found out Spike Lee would be taking his talents to Netflix I was more than ecstatic! Films from Spike Lee are legendary in creating a new way African Americans were seen in front of and behind the camera. New standards were set that we haven’t seen in films (not even in 2017) Luckily, we’ll be able to see it again.

“SPIKE LEE’s New Joint, a Netflix original series premieres on Thanksgiving, November 23, 2017.
She’s Gotta Have It, the Netflix Original Series from Academy Award Nominated Director SPIKE LEE, is a 10-episode contemporary update of Lee’s 1986 revolutionary debut film. Starring DeWanda Wise (Shots Fired) in the central role of Nola Darling, a Brooklyn-based artist in her late twenties struggling to define herself and divide her time amongst her Friends, her Job and her Three Lovers: Greer Childs played by Cleo Anthony (Divergent), Jamie Overstreet played by Lyriq Bent (The Book of Negroes), and Mars Blackmon played by Hamilton alum Anthony RamosChyna Layne (Precious) and Ilfenesh Hadeara (Baywatch), Margot Bingham (Barbershop: The Next Cut), Sydney Morton (Love, New York), and Joie Lee (Do The Right Thing) also star. Lee directs all 10 episodes of the series, he created and produced the show. Tonya Lewis Lee is Executive Producer. Barry Michael Cooper and Lynn Nottage are also Producers.” – TJB

 

Photos