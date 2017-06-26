Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas

Tell Em Why You Mad Kendu

Mary J's Ex Husband Isn't Too Happy

I mean if you lost your wife and means of income, who wouldn’t be tight? Last night at the BET Awards, Mary J performed where she had a clear message to Kendu Isaacs

From #maryjblige to soon to be ex husband #kenduisaacs 😅😅 #betawards #bet #BETawards

I actually really love her album Strength of A Woman.

Anyway, Kendu went to social media to let the world know his feelings are hurt. No one cares though.

#kenduissacs responds to #maryjblige #BETawards performance. #betawards2017 #bet

Boy Bye.

