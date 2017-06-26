Tell Em Why You Mad Kendu

I mean if you lost your wife and means of income, who wouldn’t be tight? Last night at the BET Awards, Mary J performed where she had a clear message to Kendu Isaacs

From #maryjblige to soon to be ex husband #kenduisaacs 😅😅 #betawards #bet #BETawards A post shared by celebteanews (@celebteanews) on Jun 25, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

I actually really love her album Strength of A Woman.

Anyway, Kendu went to social media to let the world know his feelings are hurt. No one cares though.

#kenduissacs responds to #maryjblige #BETawards performance. #betawards2017 #bet A post shared by celebteanews (@celebteanews) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

Boy Bye.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: